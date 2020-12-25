WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (December 24) Palmyra Wrestling Standout Ross Arch Set To Visit The Gateway City Next Week And Jeremiah Talton Is Still Hoping To Hit The Prep Hardwood In Illinois In The Weeks Ahead

Palmyra's Ross Arch is a proven winner on the prep wrestling mats. He's already won a state title during his career, but now he's fighting another enemy...the nasty injury bug. WGEM Sports has learned that the talented Panther senior has been slowed by a sports hernia of late. It's an injury he most likely sustained during the Panthers successful football season. Arch just wants answers at this point in regards to when he can return to action, and what he needs to do to recover and return to full strength. The Northern Illinois University verbal commit also took timeout recently to offer his thoughts on just why he selected the Huskies. We'll have the story...

In the "Land of Lincoln" on Wednesday, the WGEM Sports Cam caught up with Quincy High basketball standout Jeremiah Talton at a local gym. The Blue Devils guard offered a breakdown on his latest training regime, and how his contact schedule with college scouts and coaches has been affected during the ongoing global pandemic. Talton is one of the Tri-States prized hoops recruits, but right now, he's had to remain patient, as well as focused. We'll have an update on JT's current recruitment picture as we prepare to enter into a brand new year

Palmyra's prized quarterback Brody Lehenbauer had an amazing season on the high school gridiron this year, and apparently more college coaches are starting to take notice. The senior recently received his third scholarship offer from the Hawks of QU. Brody is planning to visit the campus with the Hawks coaching staff sometime in January 2021. We'll have an update from the Flower City.

This Saturday on the college hardwood in Champaign, the 18th-ranked Fighting Illini will return to action against the (5-3) Hoosiers of Indiana. We'll have the latest on the Big Ten Conference battle set for the State Farm Center. Illinois is currently sporting a (6-3) slate on the season.