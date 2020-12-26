2 killed, 5 hurt in Christmas crash in Kansas City suburb

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and five others were injured in a multi-vehicle pileup on Christmas night in suburban Kansas City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 11 p.m. when a car that 30-year-old Alexander Thirstrup was driving veered into oncoming traffic, hitting two sport utility vehicles. The patrol says Thirstrup and one of the SUV drivers, 27-year-old Dominic Robinson, were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in Robinson’s SUV was seriously injured, while a baby, 6-year-old and 10-year-old were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The driver in the second SUV also sustained minor injuries.