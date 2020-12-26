Adams County announces three new COVID-19 related deaths

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday as well as 27 new cases.

Officials said the victims were a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s.

The new deaths bring the county's COVID-19 related death toll to 67.

They also reported 27 new confirmed cases have surfaced over the past two days:

4 individuals less than 20 years old

2 individuals 20-29 years old

4 individuals 30-39 years old

3 individuals 40-49 years old

6 individuals 50-59 years old

1 individual 60-69 years old

3 individuals 70-79 years old

4 individuals over 80 years old

The new cases bring the total case count to 6,108 positive cases in Adams County.

There are currently 514 active cases.

The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 7.09%.

At this time there are 68 individuals hospitalized in Adams County. The ages of those hospitalized range from 20s-90s. Of those hospitalized, there are currently 11 individuals in the intensive care unit.