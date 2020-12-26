Adams County announces three new COVID-19 related deaths

Adams County announces three new COVID-19 related deathsUpdated
QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday as well as 27 new cases.
Officials said the victims were a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s.
The new deaths bring the county's COVID-19 related death toll to 67.
They also reported 27 new confirmed cases have surfaced over the past two days:
- 4 individuals less than 20 years old
- 2 individuals 20-29 years old
- 4 individuals 30-39 years old
- 3 individuals 40-49 years old
- 6 individuals 50-59 years old
- 1 individual 60-69 years old
- 3 individuals 70-79 years old
- 4 individuals over 80 years old
The new cases bring the total case count to 6,108 positive cases in Adams County.
There are currently 514 active cases.
The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 7.09%.
At this time there are 68 individuals hospitalized in Adams County. The ages of those hospitalized range from 20s-90s. Of those hospitalized, there are currently 11 individuals in the intensive care unit.