Alaska soup kitchen gets large food donation after crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An official at an Anchorage soup kitchen said she received as a donation of at least 30,000 pounds of food on Christmas Eve from a local towing company after a truck carrying the produce crashed. Bean’s Cafe and Children’s Lunchbox CEO Lisa Sauder says the towing company offered her the food after they recovered it from a semi-truck that crashed into a ditch. The companies that were scheduled to receive the food decided that they could no longer sell the groceries. Sauder says the donation from Vulcan Towing came at a time when demand at the soup kitchen has never been higher because of hardships from the coronavirus pandemic.