Canton Lady Tigers pushing through despite the adversity COVID-19 has caused

"Each game can be your last,"

It's a phrase that's become all too familiar when it comes to sports in the COVID-19 pandemic and for Canton multi-sport standouts Nariah Clay, Abby Jarvis and Tegan Burbridge, they've had to face that possibility more than once.

The Lady Tiger trio were in the midst of an undefeated softball season when they were forced to go into quarantine for 2 weeks in late September.

While they did win the district championship on a walk-off grand slam from sophomore Nariah Clay, they would run out of magic in the state tournament.

In late November, COVID-19 delayed the start of the basketball season for the group because they were forced to quarantine for 2 weeks once again.

"It's been stressful but at least we're playing and at least we came back and at least we were able to play," Clay said.

"Whenver I had COVID, I didn't realize that the last home game was my official last home game that I was going to get to play," Senior Abby Jarvis said. "So, that really hit home for me and it was hard."

"The main thing you have to do is don't get down on yourself," Senior Tegan Burbridge said. "Don't get down that you're going to be behind just when you are out of quarantine. You have to push yourself and get back to where you were going to be before [the] quarantine."

Despite the setbacks, the Lady Tiger trio helped the basketball team pick up its first victory over Clopton since 2011 in their return to the court.

This group of Tigers want to be just as successful and competitive on the hardwood as they were on the softball dirt and they say they believe their camaraderie with each other pays off huge dividends despite any challenges they may face.

"It's great," Clay said. "We all have become tight as a family since we've been together in softball and now basketball. It's great having the same people play."

"I think the thing that I'm going to remember the most is being with everybody that's on these teams," Tegan Burbridge said. "Every one of these girls is so great and I look forward to seeing them every day at practice."