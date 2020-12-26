Census data: Indiana gained nearly 24K new Hoosiers in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau’s annual estimate shows that Indiana gained nearly 24,000 new residents during 2020, a slight increase that continued the state’s ongoing trend of slow population growth. The Hoosier state’s population grew to 6.75 million, up from 6.73 million in 2019 _ an increase of just under 24,000 residents, according to the federal agency’s estimates. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that adjacent Illinois’ population fell by by nearly 79,500 residents to 12.6 million. The official results of the 2020 Census have not been released yet, and the new numbers reflect the Census Bureau’s annual estimate and not the official count.