Hundreds of migrants freezing in heavy snow in Bosnia camp

BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Hundreds of migrants are stranded in a burnt-out squalid camp in Bosnia as heavy snow fell in the country and temperatures dropped during a wintry spell of bad weather. Migrants at the Lipa camp on Saturday wrapped themselves in blankets to protect against biting winds in the region of Bosnia bordering European Union member Croatia. A fire earlier this week engulfed the camp near the town of Bihac that already was harshly criticized by international officials and aid groups as inadequate for housing migrants. Authorities have failed to find new accommodation for the migrants, leaving them stranded in the cold.