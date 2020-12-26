Jags starting Mike Glennon vs Bears, sitting James Robinson

Mike Glennon will make his fourth start of the season when the skidding Jacksonville Jaguars host playoff-hopeful Chicago on Sunday. Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Saturday following the team’s final practice of the week. He chose Glennon over Gardner Minshew. The Jaguars also ruled out rookie running back James Robinson because of a left ankle injury. Robinson has been the team’s biggest bright spot during its 13-game losing streak. Glennon gets the nod against the team that paid him $16 million in 2017. Glennon started four games for Chicago before giving way to then-rookie Mitchell Trubisky.