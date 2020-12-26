Keokuk Lady Chiefs emphasizing defense as they look forward to 2021

The Keokuk girls basketball team started the season with a 1 and 2 slate on the prep hardwood, but the Lady Chiefs have been quite challenging for opponents to game plan against because of their constantly changing starting lineup.

"We're not that traditional team that has the same 5 girls that may start every game because we look at matchups as well," Keokuk Lady Chiefs head coach Michael Davis said.

Davis says since those five starting spots are always up for grabs, it adds extra intensity to practices.

"The competition is big in practice," Senior guard Keleigh Hall said. "Everyday is an audition for your spot and no spot is guaranteed right now. So we all have to work hard."

"I've never known a team that goes into they gym, or a kid that goes into the gym and first thing they do is working on defensive slides or things like that, that are going to make them better defensively," Davis said.

"What they do is work on offense, that 3 point shot, that drive. Well, I want our kids to be able to stop those kids. They know stepping on the floor, they have to play defense in order to get on the floor."

"Every single Wednesday is defense day," Junior guard Abby Wolter said. "We don't touch a ball to shoot, we just do defense the whole time. So man, zone, press, it's all defense."

Wolter says the players understand the importance of those defensive days.

"Working hard on defense just opens up our game it allows us to get steals and convert those to points and just got to work together to find the open people in transition."