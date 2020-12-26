Local businesses experience post-Christmas shopping rush

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Businesses at the Quincy Mall say the day after Christmas usually creates a rush for local stores with people spending holiday cash, gift cards and taking care of shopping for next year.

Domestics, Etc. sales associate Athena Fox said the mall opened at 8:00 a.m. for shoppers to make sure they got what they needed.

"I'm not sure everyone knew the mall was going to open that early but now it's pretty steady traffic, with a lot of good shoppers," she said.

Fox said shoppers stopped in a for a variety of things.

"They have been in for decorations for next year," she said. "They're going to store them away and bring them out next year and then we've also had some people come in for late presents. They're buying presents for people maybe they didn't see over the Christmas holiday."

Sports Spot manager Mike Stanbridge said the day after Christmas is usually pretty steady.

"It's not Black Friday but it's not slow," he said. "It's a lot of people looking and waiting for sales."

Stanbridge said returns aren't thing he doesn't have to worry about.

"It's not that heavy," he said. "In my store, people know their teams and I don't get a lot of returns."