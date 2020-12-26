Local businesses give gift return advice

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Local businesses said there are a few things people looking to return Christmas gifts should know.

For Home and Her co-owner Chris Taylor said shoppers should check the store's return policy as many have changed their policy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the best way to clear up any confusion is to pick up the phone.

"If you're trying to exchange or return a gift especially to a local store, someone where you know you can send a message or pick up a phone, do that because it's going to make life so much easier," he said. "We've encouraged our clients, if you're going to have an exchange or return, message or call. Let us know what you want instead, especially if it's just a size or color change."

Taylor said calling the store will allow shoppers to work with the store so they can find what they want.

"Then we can hold an item back for you and organize either a local drop off service or a curb-side return," he said. "Whatever it is, your local retailers are going to do their best to accommodate you."

Taylor said he appreciates residents shopping local this holiday season, but said shopping local needs to go past the holiday season for small businesses to continue to survive.

For more information on For Home & Her return options call 217-506-6197.