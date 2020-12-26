Small plane crashes in Kansas City area; pilot hurt
WALDRON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot was hurt when a small plane crashed in the Kansas City area. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after noon Saturday as the single-engine plane was landing at Noah’s Ark Airport in Waldron. The pilot was the only person aboard and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Authorities are investigating what caused the crash. Federal investigators have been called to the scene.