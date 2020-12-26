Warm Sunday Then a Cool Down

Temperatures Saturday warmed into the low to mid 40's in most areas as Southerly winds has brought in some slightly warmer air. Overnight, temperatures should only dip into the upper 20's to low 30's. Warm Air advection continues Sunday, bringing highs into the upper 40's and low 50's. A low pressure system and cold front will move through during the afternoon hours, bringing lots of clouds and potentially some light precipitation. Most of the Tri-States will stay dry, but the chance for some drizzle exists, especially in Northern counties. A few flurries may mix in. Highs on Monday will be fairly cooler, only reaching the low to mid 30's with partly cloudy skies.

The big weather story is the storm system moving in midweek. Temps will rise throughout the day Tuesday, topping out in the mid to upper 30's Tuesday night. Precipitation will likely start Tuesday mid afternoon and could start as snow or a wintry mix. In places that see a snowy start, there may be minor accumulations. Tuesday evening temps will warm enough to where the precip will change to all rain which will last into Wednesday. The more uncertain time frame for wintry precipitation will be Wednesday evening into Thursday. There is a chance that precip could change back to a wintry mix and snow on the back side of the system and last into early Thursday morning. However, there is still significant spread among models regarding this second potential bout of wintry weather. After the storm, temps cool back down into the 30's for New Years.