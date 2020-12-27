American Airlines to restore service to Dubuque airport

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Commercial flights will resume at the Dubuque airport next month. Airport officials recently announced that American Airlines plans to restore service to the airport on Jan. 6. The airline suspended flights out of Dubuque in October after cutting its flight schedule there several times in the spring as airline traffic plummeted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Molly Grover said the return of air service is an important milestone in the area’s recovery from the pandemic.