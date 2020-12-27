Skip to Content

American Airlines to restore service to Dubuque airport

New
11:38 am Iowa news from the Associated Press

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Commercial flights will resume at the Dubuque airport next month. Airport officials recently announced that American Airlines plans to restore service to the airport on Jan. 6. The airline suspended flights out of Dubuque in October after cutting its flight schedule there several times in the spring as airline traffic plummeted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Molly Grover said the return of air service is an important milestone in the area’s recovery from the pandemic.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content