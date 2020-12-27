Bears close in on NFC playoffs, Jags lock up top draft pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham, and Chicago pounded Jacksonville 41-17. The game meant as much to the Jaguars’ long-term future as it did to the Bears’ short-term fate. Jacksonville set a franchise record by losing its 14th consecutive game and got some help from the New York Jets in clinching the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. That means an opportunity to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Bears can clinch an NFC playoff spot by beating Green Bay next week.