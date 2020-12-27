Blues sign Hoffman to tryout agreement for training camp

The St. Louis Blues signed one of the top free agents left on the market to a professional tryout agreement for training camp. The team announced the deal with winger Mike Hoffman on Sunday. While it came as a surprise that Hoffman didn’t sign a guaranteed contract for the season, the Blues’ salary cap situation sets up for him to get one before opening night. Hoffman is coming off a 29-goal season with the Florida Panthers. The Washington Capitals are also bringing veteran goaltender Craig Anderson to training camp on a tryout, and the Panthers are doing the same with defenseman Kevin Connauton.