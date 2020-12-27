Despite pandemic, tax revenues up in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -- County officials said they're blessed COVID-19 has not put a serious dent in their financial situation.

County commissioners said their tax revenue is up and while the growth isn't as big as in years past, they're just glad to see growth.

Presiding commissioner David Lomax said their tax revenue is up roughly 7.5 percent over last year, with no tax increase, meaning their budgets won't be taking a hit going into next year.

"We're in really good financial shape," he said. "We've been really careful, our insurance providers have been good, our work comp is down, our health insurance is only marginally up. We're blessed."

Lomax said they're working on next years budget.

He said usually they have it done by this time of year, but the circumstances surrounding the election have slowed down the process at the clerk's office.