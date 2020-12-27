Hannibal Senior Wrestler Gavin Morawitz Gets Career Win 100 As He Begins To Prepare For State Tournament Redemption

Hannibal (WGEM) - Hannibal 152-pound, lone senior, Gavin Morawitz tallied his 100th High School Career Win.

Morawitz accomplished the feat in Hannibal's first match of the season.

The senior defeated Warrenton’s Anthony Lombardo and Helias’ Wyatt Forck on December 2.

"It felt good, a lot of people I look up to have gotten it over the years that have wrestled for Hannibal. So, to be apart of that is pretty cool. It was definitely awesome to do it right away, just to see everybody," Morawitz said.

Morawitz's sparring partner, and 2019 160-pound state runner up, Trevor Wilson talked about what the two's journey as been like en route to Morawitz's 100th win.

"The last 3 years in high school, I've been training with him almost everyday and we also started wrestling together back in middle school. Just to get to watch him progress throughout his wrestling career and getting his 100th win is pretty cool," Wilson said.

Hannibal head coach, Jacob Borgmeyer believes its his seniors wrestling style that has helped him achieve this feat.

"He wants to go score points right away and he wants to continue scoring points until it's over. The other coach and I talked and that's a mentality you can't really teach. A lot of people think its cool to score points but to have the mentality to go out there and work for it relentlessly is something he has," Borgmeyer said.

Borgmeyer would then touch on what Morawitz is like as a person.

"He's the type of kid that you want in your program as a leader. He is always on time, he works the hardest in every room, you just never have to worry about him doing the right things, you never had to worry about him being respectful to anybody because he always is," Borgmeyer said.

Wilson spoke on what Morawitz is like as a teammate.

"He's always got a positive attitude and it's a little bit different because usually whenever someone is in the room they usually get kind of aggravated with people and they usually lose their cool a little bit, but he stays pretty relaxed," Wilson said.

Morawitz finished his junior campaign with a 39 and 6 record and a 4th place state finish.

Morawitz hopes to finish on top of the podium this year in the Missouri High School State Tournament, but due to COVID-19 safety precautions the state tournament for each class is only one day.

With the new format this postseason, Morawitz understand the challenges ahead and hopes his experience will help.

"Ya, preparing for a one day tournament instead of three is going to be the most challenging, I feel like. But, at the same time it could be beneficial so we'll see. Because like a lot of people are returning too from that same bracket and just like having the feel of knowing what it's like to wrestle for that long at a high competition," Morawitz said.

Morawitz is currently 11-1 on the season and will compete next on January 6 at the Moberly Quad which includes Moberly, Marshall and Kirksville.