Illinois reports 104 new COVID-19 deaths, total now 15,969

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials are reporting 3,767 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. The number released Sunday includes 104 confirmed deaths. With the latest number, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 937,909 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, including 15,969 deaths. In the last 24 hours, Illinois has administered 46,226 COVID-19 tests for nearly 13 million since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day positivity rate in Illinois is now 8.5%.