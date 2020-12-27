Local organizations looking to help those struggling with COVID aftershocks

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- With President Donald Trump signing off on a multi-trillion dollar COVID-19 relief package Sunday night, Tri-State residents say they need all the help they can get while local organizations say they're here to help.

"I'm counting on those checks and a lot other people are counting on them as well," Michael Cooper said.

Cooper was one of many lining up at Horizons in Quincy to get a hot meal Sunday night.

He said he knows a lot of people that were at risk of losing unemployment, and he's glad the government finally passed the bill.

"I know people, it's either close to expiring or already expiring," Cooper said.

In Northeast Missouri, officials with NECAC said they're prepared to help people find work or get assistance.

"It's still up in the air exactly what the long term impact of this will be," NECAC spokesperson Brent Engel said. "The short term impact of course is very serious."

He said they're trying to help anyone who is out of work.

"NECAC is always there to help people in need, especially people who've lost their jobs," Engel said. "We have a new program called Expand Your Employability that will go a long way toward helping people who don't have a job to get an advantage over people who are the hundreds of other people who are looking."

He said they can help get your resume updated and more.

"There are many programs that NECAC offers, which will go a long way toward easing the burden of losing that job," said Engel.

Cooper said he's glad there are organizations out there helping people deal with tough times.

"I'm very grateful for Horizons and Salem and few other churches because it's really helping out," he said.

NECAC officials said if you need help finding a job or with anything else, such as rent relief or help with gas and electric bills you should reach out to your local NECAC office.

You can find the one closest to you on their website here.