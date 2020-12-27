Skip to Content

Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3

New
10:01 am National news from the Associated Press

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Sunday that 37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, Illinois, late Saturday. Police Chief Dan O’Shea said at a news conference that Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. O’Shea says the three who died were all men, aged 73, 65 and 69. He didn’t provide names.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content