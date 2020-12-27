Northwestern Indiana police investigate crash that killed 3

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Police in northwestern Indiana are investigating a vehicle crash that left three people dead. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Lake County Sheriff’s police were called Thursday morning to a crash south of Crown Point and found two elderly people who had suffered blunt force trauma injuries. The coroner’s office says 80-year-old Johnnie Johnson and 76-year-old Renata Johnson, both of Lowell, were pronounced dead later that morning. A third person, 34-year-old Ashlie Patz of Hebron, was found unresponsive in another vehicle and pronounced dead at a hospital. All three deaths were ruled accidental. Authorities have not released details about what caused the crash.