The Quincy Medical Group, Play Of The Week belongs to Highland Basketball Junior, Drew Mallett.

Mallet won with 459 votes.

The Junior Guard, spun away from the Canton defender and proceeded to knock down a fade-away jumper for two points.

Mallett's efforts help Highland defeat Canton 67-47, last Thursday, December 17.

That win put the cougars above the .500 mark giving them a 3-2 record.