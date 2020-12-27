Rights group: 13 detained during rallies in Belarus

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Viasna human rights group says that 13 people have been detained in Belarus during the traditional weekend protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, who won his sixth term in office in a disputed election. Local media reported that groups of people took part in small rallies scattered around Minsk, the capital, and in other Belarusian cities on Sunday. Mass protests have gripped Belarus, an ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million people, ever since official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a landslide victory over his widely popular opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. She and her supporters refused to recognize the result, saying the vote was riddled with fraud.