Tracking Winter Weather This Week

A cold front moved through the Tri-States Sunday afternoon. This brought some light drizzle to some areas. Temperatures following the front will dip into the 20's overnight with wind chills in the teens. Morning clouds on Monday will be followed by sunny skies in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30's. Tuesday is when the action begins. A storm system moving into the plains will bring precipitation chances starting Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures should be cool enough to support the onset of precip being in the form of light snow, then quickly changing to sleet and some freezing rain. A coating of snow is possible in areas that see prolonged snow to start. A light glaze of ice is also possible, especially in Northern Missouri. Tuesday night temperatures will continue to warm and the precip should change to all rain.

Rain will continue through the day on Wednesday with temperatures warming into the upper 30's to low 40's. A cold front will move through Wednesday, bringing temperatures back down into the 30's. As precipitation ends from West to East, there is a slight chance that it could end as some wintry mix and snow once again. There is uncertainty however in just how far into the cold air precipitation will extend. New Years Eve will feature mostly cloudy skies, with some flurries possible. In the last 24 hours, models have started developing a storm that will brush by the region on New Years Day. Models are showing a strong low pressure system bringing with it more snow, freezing rain, sleet and regular rain. However, as models have just begun to depict this storm, there is still too much uncertainty with regards to any exact amounts for the area.