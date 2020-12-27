University of Missouri Football Will No Longer Play In TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Due To COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri Tigers Football team will no longer be playing against Iowa Wednesday in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests.

Due to the increase in positive test among players, coaches and staff members the university is pausing all football activities until January 2.

According to a press release from the University of Missouri's athletics department, Atheltic Director Jim Sterk had this to say.

"Since concluding our regular season and conducting four rounds of tests over the last eight days, we have seen a significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests among our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and after consulting with local health officials, our team physicians and MU Health's Dr. Steve Whitt, who is our representative on the SEC Medical Task Force, we unfortunately must pause all football team-related activities until at least January 2 to help contain the virus' spread and ensure the health and well-being of everyone within our program and the community," Sterk stated.

Missouri will end its season with a 5-5 record, while Iowa will end its season with a 6-6 record.

To read the full press release from the University of Missouri's athletics department, click here.