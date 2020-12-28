Arbitrator rules that FAA chief aided retaliation case

A Labor Department judge says that when the head of the Federal Aviation Administration worked at Delta Air Lines he helped Delta retaliate against a pilot who raised safety concerns. The administrative law judge says Stephen Dickson and other Delta executives improperly ordered a psychiatric evaluation of the pilot in an effort to silence her. Longtime pilot Karlene Petitt sued Delta in a Labor Department administrative proceeding, and an administrative law judge ruled in her favor last week. Dickson approved the psychiatric exam. The case delayed but did not derail Dickson’s nomination to head the FAA. The Senate confirmed him 52-40 in July 2019.