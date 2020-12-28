Azerbaijan reports attack on its troops in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (AP) — Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Monday its army units have been attacked by “an illegal Armenian armed group” in Nagorno-Karabakh, killing one Azerbaijani serviceman and wounding another. The ministry said the attack took place in the Khojavend region on Sunday and was thwarted, leaving all six attackers dead. The statement comes just hours after the Armenian Defense Ministry denied media reports of fighting in the neighboring Hadrut region and said ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh were “strictly observing” the cease-fire. The reports of new fighting come almost two months after a Russia-brokered peace deal that saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over broad areas of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding lands.