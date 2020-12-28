Skip to Content

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 26, 2020

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
7:29 am Birthdays

Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Helen Nasser
Carolyn Dickerman
Jordyn Holtmeyer
Paula Campbell
Ashley Volbracht
Charlie Meyer
Nellea Dovin
Jacob Henson
Ron Shappell
Kara McCleary
Matt Barry
Amber Forrest
Landon Surratt
Charla Weisenburger
Robin McGee
Lane Davis
Marti Kientzle
Betty Sparrow
ANNIVERSARIES
Ron & Millie Humphrey
Curt & Rosalie Post
Author Profile Photo

Kaleb Wolters

Kaleb Wolters is a Content Producer for WGEM News.

More Stories

Skip to content