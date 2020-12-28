Blessing doctors seeing slight upward trend in COVID patients, facing low space

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Blessing doctors are asking for your help with keeping COVID-19 numbers under control in the Tri-States, as they're seeing a slow rise in hospitalizations in recent weeks.

Sunday night, the Adams County COVID-19 dashboard showed no hospital or ICU beds available.

Doctors said while that situation is constantly changing, it's something they're working to combat constantly.

Blessing officials said the situation that happened last night wasn't the first time this has happened.

They said they had to close down to transfers from outside institutions, and while they didn't have to refuse any admissions or transfer anyone out, lack of space and staffing are both factors here.

"Our COVID numbers, while they're not were they were a couple months ago, we see them creeping up steadily in the hospital, so over the past couple of weeks our census of COVID positive patients is creeping up slowly, but it's still going up a little bit, so we're are very wary about the presence of the disease still in our community," said Blessing Hospital Chief of Medicine Dr. Chris Solaro.

He said while staffing improved today, beds are still tight.

Dr. Solaro said one theory as to why this is happening is we could be on the back end of an uptick due to thanksgiving, but it isn't going back to summer levels.

He said right now it's still too early to know how more recent holiday gatherings could impact local COVID-19 positivity rates.

They're re-evaluating certain elective surgeries especially ones that require hospitalization afterward, but they haven't cancelled critical elective surgeries.