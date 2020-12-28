Skip to Content

Curtis scores 29, Evansville hits 17 3s against S Illinois

7:45 pm Illinois news from the Associated Press

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Samari Curtis scored a career-high 29 points, making six of Evansville’s program-record 17 3-pointers, and the Purple Aces beat Southern Illinois 84-72. Evansville also made 17 3-pointers against Southern Illinois in the 1996-97 season. Curtis, a Nebraska transfer, was 6 of 8 from distance as Evansville finished 17 of 29, including making 8 of 9 during a stretch of the second half. Noah Frederking had 18 points for Evansville. Marcus Domask had 25 points and seven assists for the Salukis.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

