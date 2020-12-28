UK warns of ‘bumpy’ post-Brexit transition despite deal

LONDON (AP) — European Union nations have unanimously approved the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom, a prerequisite for the agreement to take effect on New Year’s Day. Germany, which holds the EU presidency, said the decision came Monday during a meeting of EU ambassadors. The OK had been expected ever since the deal was announced and all EU leaders warmly welcomed it. It still needs approval from the EU’s legislature, which is expected in February. The U.K’s House of Commons is expected to approve it on Wednesday. But a top British official said there will still be ‘bumpy moments’ for businesses ahead despite the deal.