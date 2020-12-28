Former Arkansas football great Loyd Phillips has died at 75.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas defensive lineman and College Football Hall of Famer Loyd Phillips has died from complications of a stroke. He was 75. Phillips won the Outland Trophy given to the nation’s top interior lineman in 1966. He anchored the Razorbacks defense from 1964-66 when Arkansas went 29-3. He was drafted No. 10 overall by the Chicago Bears. After pro football he returned to Arkansas and spent a career working in Arkansas schools. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.