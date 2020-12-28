HBPW officials looking to prioritize utility workers for COVID vaccine

Hannibal Board of Public Works officials want to get their workers moved up on the COVID-19 vaccination schedule for Missouri in and effort to keep them and you safer.

While they know it's most important to vaccinate healthcare workers and vulnerable people first, HBPW they said union and industry officials are asking leaders to prioritize those who keep infrastructure working.

These are people who often work in homes or in places where distancing isn't possible.

"We got a lot of trust and confidence in the process, and we feel like the essential workers in the utility industry and infrastructure will probably be prioritized appropriately and accordingly, and we obviously want to make sure our employees and customers are safe and healthy," said Board of Public Works General Manager Ken Reasoner.

He said right now it's hard to know when they could hear back about the situation, but they're estimating February or March.