Health officials say Illinois COVID-10 deaths tops 16,000

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic now tops 16,000. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 4,453 new confirmed and possible cases of the virus. With the 105 deaths reported, the state’s death toll rose to 16,074. As of late Sunday, 4,243 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of that number, 884 patients were in intensive care units and 515 patients were on ventilators.