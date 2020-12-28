Highlights of COVID-19, government funding law taking effect

The massive bill that President Donald Trump has signed into law combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion spending bill and reams of other unfinished legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care. In one highlight, the package revives supplemental federal pandemic unemployment benefits but at $300 per week — through March 14 — instead of the $600 per week benefit that expired in July. It also provides $600 direct payments to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and $1,200 to couples making up to $150,000, with $600 additional payments per dependent child.