Hospital Report: December 28, 2020

DEATHS

Delores K. Krankka, 77, of New London, Missouri, passed away at 12:15 a.m., Sunday, December 27, 2020, at her home in New London, Missouri.

Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

Carl LaSala, of Canton, MO, passed away, Friday, December 25, 2020 at his home in Canton.

Memorial services for Carl will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Canton with Pastor Brian Stone officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until time of services at the church with a military service at 4:30 p.m. The service will be streamed on Facebook at First Baptist Church-Canton, MO beginning at 7:00 p.m. The family would request that you bring and wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines if you plan to attend.

John Eugene Cernea, 82 of New London, MO passed away at 1:45 PM Friday, December 25, 2020 at the Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Salt River Christian Church in rural New London, MO. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Mo. Rev. Richard Epperson will officiate.

BIRTHS

BLESSING HOSPITAL

None

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.