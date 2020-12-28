Hotel confrontation involving Black teen under investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City prosecutors say they are investigating a confrontation in which a man said a woman tackled his 14-year-old son in a New York City hotel lobby as she falsely accused the Black teen of stealing her phone. Keyon Harrold posted a widely viewed video of the confrontation Saturday at the Arlo Hotel, which prompted comparisons to recent incidents involving false accusations against Black people. Harrold said the unidentified woman scratched him and tackled and grabbed his son, Keyon Harrold Jr., at the lower Manhattan hotel where the pair were staying. Harrold said the phone was returned by an Uber driver shortly afterward.