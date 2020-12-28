‘I would never go back’: Horrors grow in Ethiopia’s conflict

HAMDAYET, Sudan (AP) — In a fragile refugee community on the edge of Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict, those who have fled nearly two months of deadly fighting continue to bring new accounts of horror. At a simple clinic in Sudan, one doctor-turned-refugee examines the wounds of war. Children injured in explosions. Gashes from axes and knives. Feet scraped raw from days of walking to safety. Accounts remain almost impossible to verify as Tigray remains almost sealed off from the world more than 50 days since fighting began between Ethiopian forces and regional ones. No one knows how many thousands of people have been killed.