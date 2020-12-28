Local nursing homes continue to wait on COVID-19 vaccine

QUINCY (WGEM) -- While some Illinois nursing homes got their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday as part of a partnership between the federal government, Walgreens and CVS, Quincy nursing homes say they're still waiting.

"Hopefully the vaccines will come soon," Good Samaritan Home CEO and administrator Charles Newton said. "My suspicion is in the next couple weeks but again, we just don't know."

Both staff at Good Samaritan and St Vincent's Nursing and Retirement Campus say they're still waiting to get the greenlight from CVS.

"They'll schedule a date and come in about three weeks later and they'll come in again and then three weeks after that, they'll come in for a third time," St. Vincent's Nursing Director Deanna Smith said.

But Smith said the vaccine won't magically return everything to normal.

"Right now the short term affects, it's not going to be huge," Smith said. "We still do have to follow all the same guidelines that we're following right now."

That means visitor and social distancing restrictions will stay in place.

"Maybe a person can be vaccinated but they can still be a carrier is my understanding and we have to be very very careful of that," Newton said.

He said that's trouble, given Adams County's current coronavirus situation.

"In Quincy, there's a lot of people out there with COVID and it's making it difficult to keep it out of the building as best we can," Newton said.

Despite the ups and down, both homes said they're excited to give staff and residents the protection they need.

"I think it's that first sigh of relief, getting the first wave of shots where people can feel maybe there's a light at the end of this tunnel," Newton said.

CVS Health officials say they began vaccinations in 12 states last week.

They started in another 36 states, including Illinois, Iowa and Missouri on Monday.

Walgreens officials announced their pharmacy team members started vaccinations in approximately 800 long-term care facilities across 12 states last week.