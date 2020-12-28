Minimum wage set to increase in the Tri-States

In just a couple days the minimum wage goes up in Illinois and Missouri.

Starting January 1, 2021, minimum wage for many workers in Illinois will see an increase of $1 to $11 an hour.

While many workers are looking forward to the pay hike, some local businesses owners said they may have to hire fewer employees to keep up with pay increase.



Brian Lash, owner of Krazy Cakes in downtown Quincy said increasing the minimum wage means some businesses will also have to start making changes in other areas to financially keep up.

“Your labor and your food costs are about the only things you can have a huge say in," Lash said. "I don’t ever want to sacrifice quality for price. So obviously the labor is going to make things difficult. I think you’re going to have to raise prices and everything else.”

The law also includes tipped employees. These workers may be paid 60 percent of the hourly minimum wage, but they must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips, or the employer must make up the difference.

The Illinois minimum wage increase is part of legislation signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker in 2019 to start a path to a fifteen dollar minimum wage by 2025.

Missouri's minimum wage will also increase from $9.45 to $10.30 starting January 1, 2021.