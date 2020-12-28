MoDOT crews ready to respond to possible wintery mix

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- MoDOT plow crews are saying they're prepared for the possibility of rain, snow and ice moving into the Tri-States on Tuesday afternoon.

They said with minimal snow so far this year they're good on material and the trucks are ready to go.

MoDOT officials said pre-treatment is best when they know the storm will be primarily ice or snow and not just rain, which is why they've done minimal pre-treatment for this storm.

"With this particular storm we are expecting it to turn to rain, but we did do some pre-treating on our bridges. The most important thing during any type of storm is to slow down," said MoDOT Northeast District Communications Director Marisa Ellison.

She said that's why you should drive slow, and pay attention, and check road condition maps before heading out.