Much Cooler Today

After a very mild Sunday, this Monday is going to be much cooler. This is because a cold front swept through the Tri-States overnight. Morning temperatures are starting off in the 20s to low 30s. Winds are out of the northwest ranging from about five to 15 mph. This is making it feel colder than what is really is, so wind chill values in the teens to mid 20s. We are also starting off the day with cloud cover. However, these clouds will gradually clear out later in the day as a high pressure system builds in briefly. With the northwesterly winds and morning/afternoon clouds, daytime highs will only be in the low to mid 30s. Later Monday night, clouds will begin to fill back into the area ahead of an approaching low pressure system. We will stay dry through the night though with lows in the 20s.

Tuesday will start what looks to be a very busy week, weather-wise. A low pressure system to our west will lead to a cloudy morning, but the morning commute should be dry. By the afternoon hours, some light snow showers look to move into the Tri-States. We could see some minor snow accumulations of an inch or two. Later in the afternoon and evening, a warm from will lift through the area. As the warmer air then starts to move in we'll see a transition to sleet and then freezing rain. The sleet and freezing rain could lead to a glaze of ice with up to 0.1". As you know, just even a tiny bit of ice can cause issues and car wrecks. The freezing rain will then transition to rain as temperatures continue to warm.