Odd became normal: sports’ masked road trip to the unknown

What wasn’t odd about sports in 2020? The coronavirus ruled all, and the whole year was a long Alice in Wonderland tumble down a rabbit hole. And, before long, the odd became the new normal. Masked coaches patrolled the sidelines. But, after a while, they became, well, just coaches. It was a year when a Big East Tournament game broke for halftime and never returned. When cardboard cutouts replaced flesh-and blood fans in stadiums. And when a racehorse was named Dr. Anthony Fauci.