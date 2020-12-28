Patrol: Five fatal wrecks in Missouri over holiday weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Five people died on Missouri roadways during the holiday weekend, with wrong-way Christmas Day accidents blamed in three of the deaths. The counting period began Thursday night and ended Sunday. Two people died Friday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 470 in Jackson County. Another wrong-way wreck killed a man in St. Charles County on Friday. A 14-year-old girl passenger died in a wreck Thursday, and a 56-year-old woman died Sunday when her car left the roadway in Cole County.