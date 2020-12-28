S. Illinois looks to extend streak vs Evansville

Evansville (2-5, 0-1) vs. Southern Illinois (7-0, 1-0)

Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Evansville. In its last five wins against the Purple Aces, Southern Illinois has won by an average of 8 points. Evansville’s last win in the series came on Feb. 24, 2018, a 75-44 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Evansville’s Noah Frederking, Jax Levitch and Evan Kuhlman have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 41 percent of all Purple Aces scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Shamar Givance has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last three games. Givance has accounted for 14 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Evansville has dropped its last three road games, scoring 62.7 points and allowing 78.3 points during those contests. Southern Illinois has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 76.4 points while giving up 59.6.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Purple Aces have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Salukis. Southern Illinois has 37 assists on 72 field goals (51.4 percent) over its past three games while Evansville has assists on 31 of 60 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all MVC teams. The Salukis have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com