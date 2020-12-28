State awaits federal guidance on new unemployment benefits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Labor says is its waiting for federal guidance after President Donald Trump signed legislation on Sunday that extended unemployment benefits. The agency said on its Twitter account Monday that it must follow federal rules for implementing the legislation, which extends unemployment assistance programs through March 14 and provides an extra $300 per week for people unemployed because of the pandemic. The labor department encouraged unemployed Missourians to continue to file claims each week. The state’s health department said Monday that Missouri confirmed 1,522 more coronavirus cases and four more deaths. The state has recorded 383,616 confirmed cases and 5,316 deaths since the pandemic began.