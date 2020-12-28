Trash day is changing for many Quincy residents

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Central services employees have started handing out flyers notifying people that trash day is changing for about 1400 households in the city.

Officials say the city's changing demographics prompted the change, which will help cut down on overtime and make the routes more efficient.

"We are going door to door, putting flyers in peoples mailboxes letting them know it will be changing, it will be changing next week, next week we'll make the change. It's going to affect about 1400 households all total," said Quincy Central Services Assistant Director, John Schafer.

The changes apply to Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday routes.



The changes will take effect on January 1.

