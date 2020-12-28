Vehicle tips during winter weather

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- With winter weather forecasted to move into the Tri States in the coming days, local tow companies are expecting an increase of the amount of tow jobs they will have to do.



Derek Peters, the store manager at Peters Body Shop and Towing in Quincy offers some advice as to what to do in an unfortunate situation or an emergency.

"The big thing is staying warm. Have an actual blanket in your car and stuff like that. And staying in the vehicle. A lot of times people can get hurt being out in the dark in cold weather like that."



"It snows in everybody else's eyes too. So stay in your car, stay warm, it shouldn't take too long.", says Derek Peters Store Manager of Peters Body Shop and Towing

Peters also says to always have a first aid kit and to make sure you have enough windshield wiper fluid in your tank.

He also says as the winter weather comes in to make sure your tires and air pressure have been checked.