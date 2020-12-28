Victim of botched Chicago police raid to meet with mayor

CHICAGO (AP) — The attorney for a Black woman who wasn’t allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed during a mistaken 2019 police raid on her home says his client has agreed to meet with Chicago’s mayor. Attorney Keenan Saulter says his client, Anjanette Young, will meet with Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday at her church. WBBM-TV reports Saulter disclosed the meeting in a letter sent Saturday to Lightfoot and several Chicago aldermen. He says Young will meet with Lightfoot at 11:30 a.m. and at noon have a larger meeting with the aldermen and Police Superintendent David Brown.